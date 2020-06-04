GPD: Woman arrested in relation to destructive demonstration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with Sunday’s destructive demonstration.

The Greenville Police Department said that Shante Nicole Sutton, 34, of Greenville, has been charged with six counts of burning certain buildings, felony inciting a riot, looting/trespass during an emergency, assault on a government official, and failing to disperse on command.

After reviewing numerous downtown and store cameras, detectives said they observed Sutton entering Gawlik Stringed Instruments at 402 Evans Street, and lighting small fires on four separate occasions throughout the night.

Police said that furniture and carpet were damaged inside the store.

Sutton was also observed entering Coastal Fog at 330 Evans Street, and lighting a book on fire inside the store on two separate occasions Sunday night.

All of the individuals charged so far in connection with the destructive demonstration are from Greenville.

Additional arrests are expected.