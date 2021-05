GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s some good news, Greenville Police Department’s, Detective Nikki Verdin was released from the hospital today.

Detective Verdin was involved in a fiery crash back in March. Chief Holtzman and Detective Verdin also recognized Calvin Grooms, the man who is credited with saving Verdin’s life.

This was the first time Verdin saw Grooms since the night of the crash. The department also honored the officers who pulled Verdin from her burning car with Medals of Valor.