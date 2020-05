Grady-White Boats employee tests positive for COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Grady-White Boats employee has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Shelley Tubaugh, V.P. of Marketing for Grady-White Boats, said the employee was asymptomatic at work and was exposed to someone outside of work who was asymptomatic as well.

The employee self-quarantined immediately after learning the person who exposed him to the virus was infected.

Tubaugh said the employee’s work station has been thoroughly disinfected, as have other common areas in the plant

Health officials do not believe anyone else is at risk from the virus because of this employee.