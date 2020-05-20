Grady-White Boats employee tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Grady-White Boats employee has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
Shelley Tubaugh, V.P. of Marketing for Grady-White Boats, said the employee was asymptomatic at work and was exposed to someone outside of work who was asymptomatic as well.
The employee self-quarantined immediately after learning the person who exposed him to the virus was infected.
Tubaugh said the employee’s work station has been thoroughly disinfected, as have other common areas in the plant
Health officials do not believe anyone else is at risk from the virus because of this employee.