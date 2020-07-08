Grandpa’s Store and Grill bringing history and new business

(WNCT) The owner of a Jones County store says he’s trying to bring both history and modern conveniences to an area that doesn’t have many businesses.

Tony Brown is the owner of Grandpa’s Store and Grill on Pleasant Hill Road near Pink Hill.

He says the western end of Jones County had a general store for 40 years and at one time it was owned by his family.

It was destroyed two years ago by Hurricane Florence.

Brown has raised and repaired the site.

He says in the three months it’s been open; he’s built up a loyal clientele.

“Everybody in the neighborhood they would stop by while we are working and encourages and tell us they were really ready for the store to open,” said Brown. So, it’s just been good all way around and a lot of help.”

Brown also set up a kitchen to sell food — it’s home-cookin’ style, including made-from-scratch biscuits.