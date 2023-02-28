JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper’s office has announced details on 14 grants to help rural communities and the workforce.

The NC Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved $6 million in funding. The money is expected to create more than 300 jobs statewide.

One business benefitting is a fuel pump and injector manufacturing company in Jacksonville.

They were awarded $190,000. It will go towards renovating their facility and creating 24 new jobs.

“We can sell new products, which means we’re going to have new clean rooms, new jobs, and new products to offer our customers,” said Mike Hornby, global chief engineer for Gasoline Systems with Stanadyne, LLC.

Beaufort and Duplin counties are some other areas that are receiving funding.