JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two local entities are among the SITE Program award recipients announced by the Golden LEAF Foundation.

Jacksonville-Onslow Economic Development and Duplin County are both receiving grants for economic development projects.

“Stormwater is just a reality,” said Jacksonville-Onslow Economic Development executive director Mark Sutherland.

The $1 million grant they’re receiving will help them create a stormwater solution for the land that is set to become Jacksonville Business Park.

“What we’re in the process of doing is designing a system whereby the stormwater system will be in place. So, when someone builds on a lot, they can just let the stormwater flow into our system,” Interim Jacksonville City Manager Ron Massey said. “That’ll make it simpler for anybody that wants to develop there, it’ll shorten the development process because they won’t have to get permitting to handle their stormwater.”

Officials are hoping the business park will create more than 400 jobs and more tax revenue for the area.

“We see some great benefit from the city if things like that happen,” said Massey.

Duplin County is receiving more than $400,000 to further the development of their AirPark.

“This grant is specifically for grubbing and clearing of the of the land so we can design a road open up a certain lot that we have designated and make space for a potential future shipbuilding,” said Carrie Shields, economic development director for Duplin County.

Officials from both areas said they are thankful to receive this money from the Golden LEAF Foundation to help further their economic development.

“They’re truly out there helping us create good opportunities for employment in what they call former tobacco-dependent communities in other rural parts of the state,” said Sutherland.