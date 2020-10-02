Grantsboro man charged with 8 counts of larceny in connection to theft of utility and boat trailers in Pamlico County

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) On Friday, September 25, 2020, Investigators with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wesley Micha Sykes, 36 of Grantsboro.

Sykes was charged with eight counts of felony larceny in connection to the theft of utility and boat trailers over the past three months in the Pamlico County area.

Investigators spent last week traveling throughout North Carolina and Virginia recovering stolen trailers that had been sold by Sykes using multiple yard sale type apps and web pages.

He is also suspected in several other larcenies in surrounding counties and more charges are expected.

Charges are also expected from jurisdictions where the trailers were sold for Obtaining Property by False Pretense.

Sykes is currently on parole after his release from prison for narcotics related offenses.

He was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond and has a first appearance in court Friday morning.