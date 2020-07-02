Greater Five Points to celebrate Black entrepreneurship this weekend in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A Craven County neighborhood is looking to preserve history while strengthening the community.

Those who live in the Greater Five Points area are working hard to bring their neighborhood back to life again by reinvesting in their area through entrepreneurship.

“A new millennium. You have new people. You have younger people with younger ideas and it’s time to execute it in our communities,” said Clarence Monroe, Business Owner, and Property Manager

Greater Five Points is a historically Black community in the city of New Bern. At one time it was a thriving area full of Black-owned businesses and professionals.

The community also considers it to be the gateway to downtown.

In recent years the Five Points community has seen what was once empty buildings fill up again with new owners and new businesses.

“It was just like little New York in a sense where people came to great and fellowship and share. We want that to come back,” said Robert Johnson, Local Minister

Currently, some of the businesses you can find are an insurance company, nutrition bar, hair, and nail salon.

Community members tell 9 On Your Side to expect for a dozen new businesses to come to Five Points, including a restaurant and a teen center.

This weekend there will be a community celebration for Black entrepreneurs in New Bern.

Organizers are inviting the community to come out to experience and learn more about Greater Five Points history and the efforts that are currently being made.

They are inviting all Black entrepreneurs to come out to fellowship and network.

“We can actually show our family, show our children that you can actually have, be, do whatever you like,” said Dardi Jarman, Owner, Dardi Jarman Insurance Agency

Event information is below: