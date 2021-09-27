Green County Department of Public Health to host COVID-19 Vaccine Night Clinic

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering evening appointments for individuals 18 years of age and older wanting to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be on Thursday, October 7, and Tuesday, October 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Greene County Department of Public Health, 227, Kingold Boulevard in Snow Hill.

Individuals must call the health department at 252-747-8181 to schedule an appointment. If you need a free ride to the appointment you can call Greene County Transportation at 252-747-8474 to schedule a ride.