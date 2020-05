SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The Greene County Sheriff’s Department requests the public’s assistance in search of a missing woman.

39-year-old Yelbi Yamileth Garcia was last seen at her home on Mary Dr. in Snow Hill around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Garcia stands 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411 or email gcso@greenecountync.gov.