Green County sheriff: 4 injured in Sunday morning shooting

GREEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Green County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left four people injured.

The shooting took place in the Maury area. Sheriff Lemmie Smith states that on Sunday at approximately 12:22 a.m., the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired call in Darewood Estates MHP.

When deputies responded they discovered that four individuals had been shot on Katie Court where a party was occurring. All parties involved in the shooting left the scene prior to Deputies arriving on the scene, deputies said.

Two of the victims drove to Vidant Medical Center, and two were transported by EMS to Vidant Medical Center from another location. Three of the four victims were treated and released from Vidant, the fourth is still being treated for injuries.

The incident is currently being investigated. Sheriff Smith requests anyone with any information about the case contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411 or email gcso@greenecountync.gov