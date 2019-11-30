Live Now
Greene Central High School senior student dies in single-vehicle accident

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) A Greene Central High School student has died in a single-car accident, officials said.

According to the Principal of Greene Central High School, Patrick Greene, the student died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

Tymear Dodd, a senior at Greene Central High School, was identified as the fatal victim.

Two others, including another Greene Central High School student, were critically injured as a result of the accident.

“The Greene Central family is deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tymear’s family during this most difficult time. Grief counselors will be at Greene Central High School on Monday for students and staff,” Greene said.

