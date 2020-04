SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) Greene County has 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, April 6.

Health officials say, out of the 8 lab-confirmed positive cases, three of those individuals have recovered, are doing well, and are out of isolation.

Greene County is continuing to monitor the situation and its impact on the community.

Residents who feel they are symptomatic and in need of testing, need to call their primary care provider ahead of time in order to receive instructions on how to proceed.