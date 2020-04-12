Greene County confirms 11th positive COVID-19 case

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT)- Greene County confirms an additional positive COVID-19 case, bringing its total to 11.

The individual has been in isolation since symptoms began and is recovering at home.

The newly positive case is a close contact to one of Greene County’s previously infected individuals.

The current impact on the community is being monitored by health officials. No further information was released at this time.

