Greene County confirms 11th positive COVID-19 case

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT)- Greene County confirms an additional positive COVID-19 case, bringing its total to 11.
The individual has been in isolation since symptoms began and is recovering at home.
The newly positive case is a close contact to one of Greene County’s previously infected individuals.
The current impact on the community is being monitored by health officials. No further information was released at this time.
Stay with 9OYS for the latest information as these numbers continue to change.