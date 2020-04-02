Greene County confirms 5th positive COVID-19 case

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Greene County.

The Greene County Department of Public Health received notification of the lab-confirmed case on Thursday, April 2.

The individual was tested on March 31 and is currently in isolation at their home.

Greene County officials said, due to patient confidentiality, no additional information will be shared.

Greene County Department of Public Health has been in contact with the individual since notified of the positive test result Thursday morning.

“To protect your health, the health of those most at risk for serious complications from COVID-19, and medical personnel, stay at home and if you do have to go out to do essential functions, remember to practice social distancing, stay at least 6 feet away from others, and wash your hands,” states Joy Brock, Greene County Health Director.

Residents who feel they are symptomatic and in need of testing should call their primary care provider head of time in order to receive instructions on how to proceed.