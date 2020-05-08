Greene County confirms first COVID-19 death

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The Greene County Department of Public Health is reporting the first death related to COVID-19 in Greene County.

Health officials said the individual died Thursday, May 7 and the patient was older than 65 and had several underlying medical conditions, to protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released at this time.

Greene County Department of Public Health Director Joy Brock said, “I am so saddened by this death and so sorry for the family. Any time is a difficult time to lose a loved one but to lose someone during such a trying time for our community and state seems to make things a little more difficult. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this death.”

The Greene County Department of Public Health received notification of 4 lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases on May 7 and 31 cases of COVID-19 have now been

confirmed in Greene County.

The new four cases are isolated at home while recovering.

Out of the 31 lab-confirmed positive cases, 20 of the individuals have recovered, are doing well, and are out of isolation.

The Greene County Department of Public Health is currently monitoring 9 individuals

and the other individual is hospitalized.

Greene County is continuing to monitor the situation and its impact on the community.