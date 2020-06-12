Greene County Health Care receives nearly $1 million grant for Telehealth Program from FCC

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved 67 funding applications worth $20.18 million for its COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

Among the awarded applicants was Greene Country Health Care in Snow Hill which received $948,576.

The grant will fund resources for remote monitoring and diagnostic equipment and a telehealth platform subscription, which will provide the capability for remote COVID-19 screenings, monitoring patients in their homes rather than in-office visits, and follow up care.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement in response.

“As with all regions across the United States, eastern North Carolina continues to take steps in combatting this public health crisis,” said Murphy. “As a physician and representative of a mostly rural district, I am a strong proponent of telehealth, particularly during this global pandemic in which we must limit personal contact between people. I thank the FCC for allotting some of its resources to protecting the health of those in Snow Hill and surrounding areas.”