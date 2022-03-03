SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — People living in Greene County have a newly renovated Emergency Operations Center. The building used to house the former National Guard Armory.

This new operations center will allow industries to see that Greene County has support and resources when responding to a disaster. The facility will have an Emergency Operations Center for Disaster Response, a 911 communications dispatch center and emergency and veterans service officers.

Greene County received more than $2.1 million in funding from the Golden Leaf Foundation and the NC 911 Board for the renovations.

Kasey Ginsberg, the Director of External Affairs for the Golden Leaf Foundation, said before the renovations, the county did not have enough space for emergency management, causing officials to bring in additional resources during a time of disaster.

“By having this space that people can come to, during a disaster, it’s got a backup generator, it’s got space allocated for those folks,” Ginsberg said. “You’re gonna save a lot of time by everyone located in one place so they’re not having this back and forth miscommunication, especially during a time in a disaster where communications channels are less reliable.”

Harold Thomas is part of Greene County’s Economic Development. He said being in a rural area and having these renovations allows companies to see that the county is growing.

“This gives us an opportunity to showcase what the county can do,” Thomas added.

County officials say after years of planning and hard work, they are excited to bring this building back to life and serve Greene County.