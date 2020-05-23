Greene County reports three additional COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The Greene County Department of Public Health received notification of three lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, bringing the total to 61 cases.

Out of the 61 lab-confirmed positive cases to date, 25 of the individuals have recovered, are doing well, and are out of isolation. The Greene County Department of Public Health is currently monitoring 34 individuals.

Greene County has two death related to the virus and currently no hospitalizations.

Health officials are continuing to monitor the situation and its impact on our community.

Residents who feel they are in need of COVID-19 testing, are directed to call their primary care provider ahead of time in order to receive instructions on how to proceed.

Greene County Department of Public Health COVID-19 updates will appear here and on their Facebook page @greenecountydepartmentofpublichealth.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the NC Department of Health and Human Services

website at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/ and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at

https://www.cdc.gov/.