Greene County sheriff investigating deadly shooting involving husband, wife

MUARY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead, according to Sheriff Lemmie Smith.

The shooting occurred on Whitley Street in the Maury area at approximately 7:12 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a 53-year-old female, Sirijan Dupree deceased from a gun shot wound inflicted by her husband, 76-year-old Zeno Dupree.

Mrs. Dupree was found with a weapon in her hand at her time of death. The incident is believed to be domestic-related and at this time Mr. Dupree is stating that the incident is self-defense.

Sheriff Smith says the investigation is still ongoing and that his office is working closely with the District Attorney’s Office as to whether any charges will be filed.