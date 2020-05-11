Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Greene County Sheriff searching for man wanted on obtaining property by false pretense charges

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Sheriff Lemmie Smith with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating 35-year-old Quinton Rashaun Jones of the Walstonburg area. 

Jones is wanted on obtaining property by false pretense charges. 

Sheriff Smith said on Thursday, April 30, the Sheriff’s Office investigated several complaints calls from individuals in the Omondsville and Walstonburg areas regarding a male subject going door to door requesting money to care for his small child. 

Jones was identified and a picture of him and the vehicle he was driving was posted on Facebook by some of the residents. 

He would approach residents requesting money for diapers or milk for his child, giving different variations in his story that would change from different residents. 

At least two different residents did give Jones money. 

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV