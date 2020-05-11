Greene County Sheriff searching for man wanted on obtaining property by false pretense charges

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Sheriff Lemmie Smith with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating 35-year-old Quinton Rashaun Jones of the Walstonburg area.

Jones is wanted on obtaining property by false pretense charges.

Sheriff Smith said on Thursday, April 30, the Sheriff’s Office investigated several complaints calls from individuals in the Omondsville and Walstonburg areas regarding a male subject going door to door requesting money to care for his small child.

Jones was identified and a picture of him and the vehicle he was driving was posted on Facebook by some of the residents.

He would approach residents requesting money for diapers or milk for his child, giving different variations in his story that would change from different residents.

At least two different residents did give Jones money.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411.