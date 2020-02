Snow Hill, N.C. (WNCT): The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a deadly shooting.

It happened Monday night around 6:00 p.m.

Deputies were responding to a call about a man with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they found James Obadiah Royal, 25, with a fatal wound.

Sheriff Lemmie Smith has requested assistance from the SBI to conduct the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.