SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser has contacted the NC State Bureau of Investigation to help investigate after the death of an inmate was reported over the weekend.

Frederick Donnell Dixon, 51, died after a medical issue on Nov. 25. EMS were initially called at 9:12 p.m. for a medical issue. EMS reported Dixon was responsive and his vitals were found to be OK. He was cleared and escorted back to his cell by detention officers.

After returning to his cell, officials said he sat on his bunk and became unresponsive. Officers who were with him called for EMS, which had not left the premises. They responded and began life-saving measures.

He was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m.