SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene County recently welcomed a new four-legged officer.

The new K9, a Dutch Shepard named Sasha, was welcomed into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office with a swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 9.

Sasha is the department’s new narcotics dog. She works with her handler, Deputy Alex Jefferys, who was appointed in October of this year.

“We are excited to have them as a valuable asset to our County,” the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

Now that Sasha is certified, she will begin her career in law enforcement.