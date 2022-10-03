SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that Deputy Frushica Best was traveling on Hwy. 258 North between Newell Road and Hwy. 903 North around 7:15 a.m. Her patrol vehicle was struck by a vehicle that crossed the center line into her lane.

Best was transported to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A trooper with the NC State Highway Patrol cited the driver of the other vehicle, who was not identified, for careless and reckless driving. The driver was seen and released by EMS who responded to the scene.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Best has been with the Sheriff’s Office since February of 2022 and has worked as a School Resource Officer since she began.