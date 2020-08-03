Greene County to open storm shelter Monday, August 3 at 7 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Greene County will be opening a storm shelter on Monday, August 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The storm shelter is located at Greene Central High School (140 School Drive, Snow Hill).

This year, Greene County is taking precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 among residents who seek safety in a storm shelter.

The following CDC guidelines have been implemented into storm shelter preparations to reduce being exposed to or transmitting COVID-19:

All residents must check-in at Greene Central High School for screening prior to being in the shelter.

Residents should practice social distancing. Stay at least 6 ft. from other people outside of your household.

Residents need to bring supplies, i.e. medications, non-perishable food, hygiene items, activities for the children, and face coverings.

If a resident feels sick when they arrive at the shelter or start to feel sick while at the shelter, they should tell a staff person immediately.

The Shelter is also being sanitized and disinfected before opening to help reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 among attendees.

The Shelter is pet friendly.