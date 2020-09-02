Greene Lamp receives 2 grants from HHS totaling $2.6 million for early head start programs

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded Green Lamp, Inc. two grants totaling $2.6 million for Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships (EHS-CCP) in Kinston.

EHS-CCP programs provide low-income families with comprehensive family services that prepare them for the transition into preschool and regular Head Start programs.

Infants and toddlers that are assisted by the program receive high-quality care and education as well as access to exceptional learning environments.

The project also works toward Head Start’s overall goal of preparing children and families for school.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) said, “We are incredibly grateful that HHS has provided this grant in Kinston to help provide low-income families access to quality education. Under-privileged children deserve the same opportunities as their peers, and the Early Head Start projects help level the playing field.”