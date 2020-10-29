Greenville awarded EEG to address Green Mill Run erosion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Greenville will soon be restoring a 75-foot section of the Green Mill Run stream bank with the help of an Environmental Enhancement Grant (EEG) awarded this week.

Greenville was one of 22 grantees awarded the grants by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

The City will receive $88,775 to help prevent further erosion and sedimentation and preserve the existing greenway that runs alongside the Green Mill Run.

In May, Recreation and Parks staff applied for EEG support to address erosion along a stretch of Green Mill Run in proximity to the Green Mill Run Greenway, not far from Elm Street Park.

Since the stream flows into the Tar River, this project will protect both the stream and river water quality as well as the structural integrity of the greenway, which would ultimately be impacted if the stream bank continued to erode.

The EEG program offers reimbursement grants for projects that address such needs as wetland restoration, land acquisition, storm-water remediation, land and wildlife habitat conservation, environmental education, and stream stabilization.

In all, $1,099,449 in grant funding was awarded through the EEG program in 2020.