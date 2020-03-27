Greenville boutique owner makes face masks amid nationwide shortage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a national shortage of protective face masks. Seamstresses around the country are noticing the need and putting their skills to use. One of those seamstresses is in Greenville.

Bonnie Love runs Bonnie Love Boutique and makes bonnets and other hair necessities. She began creating face masks a week ago and has already made over one hundred!

The CDC recommends two-ply, 100% cotton masks. Bonnie takes it one step further and adds a third layer in the middle.

“That middle piece catches what the cotton doesn’t,” she said.

While these masks are not to be confused with the N-95 masks, Bonnie says she as received many orders from healthcare professionals and members of the general public from all over the country including New York, Georgia, Louisiana and right here in North Carolina.

N-95 masks must be fit tested. Although, Bonnie Love’s masks cannot be fit tested, they do come in four sizes.

“It seems like no one was prepared for this and the supply is so short, for me, I was like ‘okay, I know how to do this,” said Bonnie.

If you would like to order a face mask handmade by Bonnie, message her via her Facebook page, Bonnie Love Boutique, or visit www.bonnieloveboutique.com