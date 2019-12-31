Greenville celebrates its first-ever NYE celebration at Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) We made it to New Year’s Eve and 2019 is winding down!

Celebrations are happening across the east some even starting an hour ago.

The City of Greenville and Greenville Jaycees are teaming up for their first-ever New Year’s Eve celebration at the Town Common.

It’s complete with an emerald ball drop.

9 On Your Side’s Angie Quezada and Marquise Meda are emceeing the event.

Parking on 1st Street has been reserved areas for emergency and police vehicles along with a rideshare zone, VIP parking, and event staff parking.

The drop-off and pick-up location for the rideshare zone will be the north side of 1st Street along Town Common and between Evans Street and Cotanche Street.

Handicap parking for those who need it will be along 1st Street and in the Town Common parking lot.

Make sure you have your handicap sticker visible if you park in that area.

Also, parking will be available in other public parking lots in the uptown area along with the parking deck.