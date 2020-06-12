Greenville City Council approves 2021 budget

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Greenville City Council approved the City’s budget on Thursday night, a spending plan that reflects the Council’s top priorities with an emphasis on infrastructure investment.

The Council voted to move forward with a 2021 budget that includes a 2.55 cent reduction in the City’s property tax rate (now 49.45 cents per $100 of assessed value).

The City’s approved property tax rate is higher than the revenue-neutral rate of 47.7 cents, but it is the lowest that the City has had since 1984.

The approved $403 million budget includes $128.4 million in City operating funds, $270.5 million for Greenville Utilities Commission, approximately $2.8 million for Sheppard Memorial Library, and $1.3 million for the Convention & Visitors Authority.

The approved budget continues to fund the City’s core services despite nearly $8 million in reductions to offset projected revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the most notable investments in the spending plan is in infrastructure with a focus on the City’s West Greenville area.

One such expense is the $600,000 in annual match funds for pedestrian transportation projects in the federal BUILD Grant.

BUILD grant projects include improvements to West Fifth Street, Moye Boulevard sidewalk enhancements, the South Tar Greenway construction, and the development of the Millennial and Town Common Connectors.

Additional West Greenville investment includes the replacement of the City’s community pool and new funding for enhancements of the Eppes Recreation Center including safety and security improvements and a teen lounge.

Other infrastructure investments in the budget include $2.5 million for local street improvements, funding for a new fire station on Bayswater Road, and additional money for stormwater maintenance and pedestrian safety improvements.

The budget also continues to emphasize economic development with a $100,000 investment into the City’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) to develop and expand small business growth and development and increase participation.

Additional economic development funding includes a $500,000 investment as a sustaining member of the Greenville ENC Alliance, a $200,000 allocation for job creation grants, $25,000 in funding for skill training through the Pitt Community College Jobs Initiative Program, and $20,000 in funding to support local small businesses.

Other highlights of this year’s budget include: