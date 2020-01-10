Greenville City Council approves ECU’s zoning request

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) New growth is coming to the Uptown Greenville area.

Tuesday night Greenville City Council reviewed ECU’s request to have the city rezone close to 16 acres of land.

Council voted in favor of ECU’s request to rezone the areas near and around the intersection of East 5th Street and Reade Street.

The Office-Residential area has now been rezoned to a Downtown Commercial area.

ECU says they want to fill vacant lots and encourage mixed-use development.

They also want to reuse historic buildings and consolidate surface parking.

No one spoke against the request.

“It fits with the already character and consistent with the development pattern already downtown. It will promote the innovation of the Millennial Campus for the university. It provides a more efficient way to develop the property,” said Merrill Flood, Director of Planning and Development, ECU.

Flood and his colleagues tell 9 On Your Side that they hope to see a new hotel or performing arts center, among other things in the future.

No official word just yet on when ECU plans to start developing.