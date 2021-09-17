Greenville City Council seeking public feedback on redistricting

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Residents of Greenville are being asked to contribute their thoughts about three proposals for new voting districts as the City Council prepares to undergo the federally mandated changes.

During its September 9 meeting, the Council was presented with three options for its five voting districts. Federal law requires the City to review the population of each district after each US census, and the new options presented utilize geographical boundaries and population data from the 2020 count.

The three options can be viewed at the following links:

Option A

Option B

Option C

While the City Council will ultimately decide on the new districts, numerous opportunities for public feedback are being provided. Maps and comment cards have been placed at several City facilities including:

City Hall, 200 West Fifth Street

Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans Street

Sheppard East Branch Library, 2000 Cedar Lane

Sheppard Carver Branch Library, 614 West 14th Avenue

Moyewood Community Center, 1710 West Third Street

Drew Steele Center, 1058 South Elm Street

Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash Street

South Greenville Recreation Center, 851 Howell Street

Additionally, there will be three public engagement opportunities that will provide residents with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the current district boundary proposals:

Virtual Engagement Session, September 22, 4-6 p.m. via Zoom

In-Person Engagement Session, September 29, 12-2 p.m. at City Hall

In-Person Engagement Session, October 6, 4-6 p.m. at City Hall

The Greenville Area Transit System (GREAT) is currently providing free transportation to the sites. Residents can also submit feedback online via this link.

By action of the State Legislature, the City of Greenville and other cities with a district system will have their November 2021 elections moved to March 8, 2022. This law only changes the date for the 2021 elections and will not affect future elections.

Cities have until November 17, 2021, to complete the redistricting process and notify the Board of Elections. If that deadline is met, the candidate filing period for the affected cities will be December 6-17, 2021.

To learn more about the process and opportunities for public feedback, click here.