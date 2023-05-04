GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville’s City Council will hold its first meetings in the month of May next week when it holds a workshop and two regular meetings.

The Council will hold a workshop on Monday, May 8, at 4 p.m. in City Hall Conference Room 337, 200 West Fifth Street. A regular meeting will follow on May 8 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Fifth Street. The Council will hold another regular meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Fifth Street.

All meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on GTV-9 (Optimum Channel 9) or streamed live via greenvillenc.gov.

Below is a list of items on the May 8 City Council workshop agenda:

Item 1: Charter Amendment: City Council Terms

Charter Amendment: City Council Terms Item 2: Various Revisions to City Code

Various Revisions to City Code Item 3: Town Common Bulkhead and Esplanade Replacement Conceptual Design Review

Town Common Bulkhead and Esplanade Replacement Conceptual Design Review Item 4: Dream Park Community Building Renovation Update

*Supporting documentation and additional information regarding the agenda items listed above can be found here.

Below is a list of items on the May 8 City Council meeting agenda:

Consent Agenda

Item 1: Ordinance Amending the City Code regarding changes to the Sheppard Memorial Library and approval of revised City of Greenville Board and Commission Policy

Ordinance Amending the City Code regarding changes to the Sheppard Memorial Library and approval of revised City of Greenville Board and Commission Policy Item 2: Resolution and Water Line Easement and Access Easement for Greenville Utilities Commission to provide water service at Fire/Rescue Station 7

Resolution and Water Line Easement and Access Easement for Greenville Utilities Commission to provide water service at Fire/Rescue Station 7 Item 3: Resolution and Water Line Easement and Access Easement for Greenville Utilities Commission to expand water service to Wildwood Park

Resolution and Water Line Easement and Access Easement for Greenville Utilities Commission to expand water service to Wildwood Park Item 4: Encroachment Agreement with NCDOT for Placement of the City’s Gateway Monument Sign and Associated Landscaping and Lighting

Encroachment Agreement with NCDOT for Placement of the City’s Gateway Monument Sign and Associated Landscaping and Lighting Item 5: Ordinance revising a speed limit ordinance for SR 1702 (Evans Street) in the City of Greenville to concur with North Carolina Department of Transportation ordinances

Ordinance revising a speed limit ordinance for SR 1702 (Evans Street) in the City of Greenville to concur with North Carolina Department of Transportation ordinances Item 6: Resolution acknowledging the City of Greenville as a participant in the Vision Zero program

Resolution acknowledging the City of Greenville as a participant in the Vision Zero program Item 7: Subordination Agreement involving Sale of Hotel Property to support Greenville Convention Center

Subordination Agreement involving Sale of Hotel Property to support Greenville Convention Center Item 8: First reading of an ordinance requested by the Engineering Department to amend various chapters of the City Code to reflect recent changes in the City’s operating structure and development standards

First reading of an ordinance requested by the Engineering Department to amend various chapters of the City Code to reflect recent changes in the City’s operating structure and development standards Item 9: Contract award for janitorial services for various City facilities

Contract award for janitorial services for various City facilities Item 10: Request to Increase the Not-to-Exceed Amount for the 2021 On-Call Civil Engineering Services Contract

New Business

Item 11: Adoption of Recreation and Parks Comprehensive Master Plan

Adoption of Recreation and Parks Comprehensive Master Plan Item 12: Budget Ordinance Amendment #9 to the 2022-23 City of Greenville Budget, the Special Revenue Grant Fund, and the Capital Projects Funds.

Budget Ordinance Amendment #9 to the 2022-23 City of Greenville Budget, the Special Revenue Grant Fund, and the Capital Projects Funds. Item 13: Presentation of the City of Greenville Fiscal Year 2023-24 Proposed Budget

*Supporting documentation and additional information regarding the agenda items listed above can be found here.

Below is a list of items on the May 11 City Council meeting agenda:

Appointments

Item 1: Appointments to Boards and Commissions

New Business: Public Hearings

Item 2: Ordinance to annex Barrington Fields, Section 3 property involving a total of 5.6063 acres located along the western right-of-way of Frog Level Road at the current terminus of Barrington Drive

Ordinance to annex Barrington Fields, Section 3 property involving a total of 5.6063 acres located along the western right-of-way of Frog Level Road at the current terminus of Barrington Drive Item 3: Ordinance to annex Joseph and Lily Bland’s property involving a total of 9.0716 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Darrell Drive and 280 +/- feet east of Len Drive

Ordinance to annex Joseph and Lily Bland’s property involving a total of 9.0716 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Darrell Drive and 280 +/- feet east of Len Drive Item 4: Ordinance requested by the Planning and Development Services Department to amend the regulations for tobacco shops in that no tobacco shop (class 2) shall be located within a one-half mile radius of a tobacco shop (class 1) or tobacco shop (class 2).

Ordinance requested by the Planning and Development Services Department to amend the regulations for tobacco shops in that no tobacco shop (class 2) shall be located within a one-half mile radius of a tobacco shop (class 1) or tobacco shop (class 2). Item 5: Second reading and consideration of an ordinance requested by the Engineering Department to amend various chapters of the City Code to reflect recent changes in the City’s operating structure and development standards

Second reading and consideration of an ordinance requested by the Engineering Department to amend various chapters of the City Code to reflect recent changes in the City’s operating structure and development standards Item 6: Renewal of West Greenville Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area

Renewal of West Greenville Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area Item 7: Resolution approving an economic development expenditure and appropriation and agreement with Pitt County Committee of 100 D/B/A Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance and Greenville Utilities Commission for Development of a shell building

Resolution approving an economic development expenditure and appropriation and agreement with Pitt County Committee of 100 D/B/A Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance and Greenville Utilities Commission for Development of a shell building Item 8: Resolution and Lease Agreement Between the City of Greenville and Capitol Broadcasting, Inc. for the use of Guy Smith Stadium to host a Coastal Plain League Baseball Franchise

Resolution and Lease Agreement Between the City of Greenville and Capitol Broadcasting, Inc. for the use of Guy Smith Stadium to host a Coastal Plain League Baseball Franchise Item 9: Public Finance Authority Retirement Facility Revenue Anticipation Bonds (SpringShire Pre-Development Project) Series 2015 (the “Bonds”)

Public Finance Authority Retirement Facility Revenue Anticipation Bonds (SpringShire Pre-Development Project) Series 2015 (the “Bonds”) Item 10: Public Finance Authority Senior Living Facilities Revenue Bonds (Rising Phoenix Project), in one or more series (the “Bonds”), to finance a senior living facility to be located in the City of Greenville (the “City”)

Other Items of Business