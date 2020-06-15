Greenville City Hall reopens Monday with limited hours

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville City Hall will reopen to the public with limited hours beginning Monday, June 15th.

Limited hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM and Tuesday and Thursday 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

We ask that all visitors practice social distancing & stay 6-feet apart. There will be markers on the floor in designated areas.

The city will continue to offer many services online and via phone, such as paying parking tickets, applying for jobs, or filing permit applications. Find more information, click here.

If you have questions, please call 252-329-2489 or visit the city website.