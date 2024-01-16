GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The year 2024 will be big for Greenville. They’re celebrating 250 years as a city and have several projects on the horizon for the new year.

The city also has some new leadership. At the end of 2023, the city named Michael Cowin as the new city manager. He described the next year in five categories as part of a meeting held on Tuesday.

The first is public service.

“I promised to our council when I got put into office in November that I would work with (Greenville Police) Chief Ted Sauls to put a plan in place in the first 90 days to recruit and retain our officers,” Cowin said. “We’re doing that by increasing our beginning pay from $48,000 to over $51,000.”

Also, the horizon for public safety is adding a new station for Greenville Fire and Rescue.

“We are already planning on adding our next station to the Frog Level Road and Davenport Farm Road area. This is where we have seen a significant amount of growth over the last 10 to 15 years,” Cowin said.

The next category is public infrastructure by improving roads, sidewalks and storm drainage systems.

“Last week, council approved a contract for over $4.7 million that will improve over 40 miles of streets,” Cowin said.

The city is also looking at economic development and creating a destination out of Greenville. There are several projects in the works for this like building a gateway sign, adding amenities to Wildwood Park, hosting a Coastal Plains League Baseball team and a sports complex feasibility study.

“Our goal should be to create a draw here to our community,” Cowin said. “For people to stay in our hotels, to shop in our shops, eat at our restaurants and then go back home and tell everyone they know what is great about our community.”

In this next year, Cowin said partnership is going to be crucial.

“We have the people in place in each one of the organizations that can work together to move us forward,” Cowin said.