Greenville closes recreation facilities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All City of Greenville Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed through March 29th.

The following facilities will be impacted from the closure:

Drew Steele Center

Eppes Recreation Center

H Boyd Lee Park

Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts

Greenville Aquatics & Fitness Center

Sports Connection

River Birch Tennis Center

Walter Stasavich Nature Center at River Park North

All City greenways and neighborhood parks remain open from sunrise until sunset.