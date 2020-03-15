Greenville closes recreation facilities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All City of Greenville Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed through March 29th.
The following facilities will be impacted from the closure:
- Drew Steele Center
- Eppes Recreation Center
- H Boyd Lee Park
- Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts
- Greenville Aquatics & Fitness Center
- Sports Connection
- River Birch Tennis Center
- Walter Stasavich Nature Center at River Park North
All City greenways and neighborhood parks remain open from sunrise until sunset.