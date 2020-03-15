Greenville closes recreation facilities

Live Now
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All City of Greenville Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed through March 29th.

The following facilities will be impacted from the closure:

  • Drew Steele Center
  • Eppes Recreation Center
  • H Boyd Lee Park
  • Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts
  • Greenville Aquatics & Fitness Center
  • Sports Connection
  • River Birch Tennis Center
  • Walter Stasavich Nature Center at River Park North

All City greenways and neighborhood parks remain open from sunrise until sunset.

