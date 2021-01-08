Greenville couple donate conservation easement to NC Coastal Land Trust

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville couple who have previously given part of their property for conservation easement to the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust have made another contribution.

Dr. Stan and Ann Riggs of Greenville made the latest donation of part of their property along the Tar River outside Greenville. The donation was made, officials said in a press release, “to permanently prohibit residential and commercial development of the riverfront property.

“The historically and ecologically important property follows a high bluff along the Tar River, with beautiful mature upland hardwood forest, a small field and a vast wetland area of riverine gum-cypress swamp forest.”

The latest donation makes 60 acres of riverfront property that have been permanently conserved, officials said.

“We are so thankful to Stan and Ann Riggs for their generous donation of an additional 10.9 acres of their property at Rainbow Banks just east of Greenville,” said Janice Allen, Director of Land Protection, Coastal Land Trust. “To us, these landowners are conservation heroes, tirelessly working with others to conserve special places on the NC coast – even protecting land right in their own backyard.”

A North Carolina Land and Water Fund mini-grant helped facilitate the permanent conservation of this property.

“Expanding the concept of sustainable eco-tourism on NC’s incredible waterways, along with their wetland swamp forests, adjacent shoreline bluffs, and uplands, is crucial for conserving NC’s three W’s – Water, Wildlife, and Wilderness – for future generations”, said Dr. Riggs, a coastal geologist and Distinguished Research Professor at ECU.