Greenville development projects moving forward

GREENVILLE (WNCT) The city of Greenville is working on some new development projects.

This includes the revitalization of the former Imperial Tobacco Warehouse Site which is between Dickinson Avenue, and Clark Street.

Talks of a new boutique hotel and apartments in the uptown area are moving forward.

The city hopes this development will contribute to the city’s growth.

Project developer, Seacoast Communities, outlined a plan to build on six acres during a city council meeting.

The total development cost is estimated to be 41 million dollars between the hotel and the market-rate housing project.

The plan incorporates a multi-use parking area as well as a public gathering area.

“This will be a central gathering place for everybody in the community, a focal point of this project is an events plaza where we’ll have the ability to have concerts, movies, farmers market on a weekly and daily basis,” says Michael Cowin, the assistant city manager in Greenville.

The proposed plan will be completed in two phases and Cowin says the next step is to finalize a letter of intent with the project developers before moving forward.

This is also not the only new development project in the works for the city, a new ECU branded hotel is also being discussed.

Cowin says, “there is enough demand for stays in our uptown area that everyone could benefit from the addition of not only one but maybe even multiple hotels.”

At this point, the city is hoping they will have the hotel open by 2021 and open the market-rate housing units by 2023.

Developers believe that building a hotel, public event space and apartments will bring west Greenville closer to the downtown area because space will be open to the community for activities.