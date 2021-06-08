Greenville ENC Alliance teams up with smaller parts of Pitt County to help increase economic growth

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville ENC Alliance is partnering with several municipalities in Pitt County to help market their towns to potential industries and businesses.

Those areas include Ayden, Bethel, Farmville, Fountain, Grimesland Simpson. The organization recently toured Ayden and stated that the community is well-positioned for growth.

“With their plans that they have for homes out there and with the commercial side, they are a great asset to our community,” said Steve Weathers, president and CEO of Greenville ENC Alliance. “As is Bethel, as is Greenville and the others.

“What we want to do is start telling our story about the opportunities here not just in Greenville but all the communities surrounding us for job creation.”

Weathers added that job creation means development in areas such as housing, education and increased business.