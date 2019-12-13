Greenville Fire/Rescue conducts live fire training

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Firefighters and live burn instructors from Greenville Fire Rescue came together to practice in a live fire training situation.

This type of training allows firefighters to train in real-life situations while staying safe.

They worked with Pitt Community College to conduct the live fire training on two structures in the Glen Arthur neighborhood in Greenville.

“We get to see the fire and the smoke and the way they all work together it gives us an advantage so when we go into a real burning home we can go in and we know exactly what to look out for and it helps us be safer and be better at our jobs,” says Jesus Enriquez, a firefighter with Greenville Fire Rescue.

Fighting fires is a complicated task and specific strategic planning goes into this kind of training so that firefighters are ready when they are called to a scene.

Steven West is the Lieutenant of the safety and training division and he explains the impact these training experiences can have.

“This allows them to understand the concept that goes into not just water on fire but the lines on the ground, the trucks need to be put in place, we have to have good communication with our team and everybody needs to be communicating well and efficiently and safely so we can do the best job for the citizens as well as our people,” says Lieutenant West.

This is all in a team effort, each firefighter has a different role to carry out and many times they need to rely on each other as they fight to put out flames.

“Knowing your job, and you know re upping on your education about it never becoming complacent but obviously just the love of this job is important to never lose that and to always to have the integrity to go in and do your job and do it right,” says firefighter Caysie Capano.

The two vacant structures being used for training were donated to the city of Greenville.

Setting up live fire training in an urban environment takes time and effort to make sure the state has all the information they need before going through with the training.

The fire rescue team says these training opportunities can be hard to come by so it’s important they utilize them when they can.