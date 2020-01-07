Greenville Fire-Rescue encourages community members to learn CPR

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Fire-Rescue saved many lives through CPR in 2019. Staff members are encouraging the public to educate themselves so they too can help.

The department saved 27 lives last year through CPR – that ends up accounting for 43 percent of the patients they saw with cardiac arrest.

According to the American Heart Association, the general public should use hands-only CPR. They say you should use this method instead of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. First, they say call 9-1-1 and then proceed to push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

“We are confident in the way we perform CPR and the way we perform those interventions, and it is exciting to see that here in Greenville – that those rates of return are pretty high,” said Rebekah Thurston, GFR, Public Information Officer.

“One thing to keep in mind is that immediate CPR can double or triple your chances of surviving and surviving with little deficits,” said Thurston.

GFR does not certify community members in CPR but they do offer classes to learn the skills.

If you are interested in being certified you can take a course through the American Heart Association, The American Red Cross or Pitt Community College.