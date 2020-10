WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Fire and Rescue responded to two vehicles on fire in Winterville Sunday.

Two vehicles caught fire at an apartment complex near Reedy Branch Road and Patton Circle. Fire officials believe the incident to be accidental.

There are no reported injuries at this time. No damage is reported to the nearby apartments.

Officials have since extinguished the flames.

This is an ongoing investigation.