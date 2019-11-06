Greenville Fire Rescue shares information on opioids and illegal drug use

When opioids are used correctly under a healthcare provider’s direction these prescription pain medicines are helpful, but across the United States there is an epidemic of opioid and illegal drug use.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, on average more than one hundred Americans die every day from opioid overdose.

Occasionally Greenville fire rescue sees a spike in overdoses in the area.

This could mean more than ten overdoses in the span of twenty-four hours.

Officials want to remind people that calling 911 can save a life.

Jeremy Anderson is a Battalion Chief for Greenville Fire Rescue.

“It’s a bad situation most times people get hooked on them through prescription medications and then once the prescription runs out they have to find that high somewhere else so they turn to things like heroin” says Anderson.

He also wants to remind people that if you see someone who has overdosed don’t worry about legal consequences because you are protected by the good Samaritan law and their main priority is to get the life saving medication to those who need it.

Greenville fire and EMS units are stocked with Narcan kits which, in many cases, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Community members are becoming increasingly concerned with this issue.

“A lot of people are dying over drugs and some of them don’t even make it to the hospital some of them die right in the ambulance so I think these drugs are really a big issue right here in the community,” says Greenville resident Christopher Parker.

Listed below are available resources in the area:

Greenville Recovery Center

East Coast Counseling

Down East Area of Narcotics Anonymous

ECU Student Resources