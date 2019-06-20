Greenville Fire-Rescue to host Career Fair at fire station on June 29

If you’re considering a career change, or if you’re just curious what it’s like to be a firefighter or EMS worker, you can get a first-hand look at those jobs at Greenville Fire-Rescue’s Career Fair on June 29.

The Career Fair will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Greenville Fire-Rescue Station at 3375 East 10th Street.

The event is open to the public and will feature a tour of the station and equipment, a question and answer session with current Greenville firefighters and EMS employees, and an explanation of the hiring and training process for Greenville Fire-Rescue.

According to the City of Greenville’s Fire-Rescue Careers webpage, the multi-step hiring process takes about 6 months from application to receiving a job offer, and the Firefighter/EMS training takes 25 weeks.

Starting annual salaries for a Fire-Rescue Trainee are $33,612.80 to $35,297.60.

After trainees graduate and become a Fire-Rescue Officer I, they will earn $37,668.80 to $55,785.60 annually.