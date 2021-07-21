Greenville Fire Rescue welcomes 16 new members to the department

Greenville Fire Rescue added 16 new members to the department with a graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire Rescue added 16 new firefighters and EMTs to its force.

The nearly year-long training process ended with a graduation ceremony on Wednesday at Greenville City Hall.

“I’m just excited to finally be done with it and be able to officially say I’m an EMT and a firefighter now for Greenville Fire Rescue,” said Danielle Perry, one of the graduates.

For Perry, this accomplishment is a dream come true.

“As a child, it was one of those things were I was always eager to dress up as a firefighter for any type of event, Halloween,” she said.

Perry and her 15 classmates walked across the stage and received their pins, marking the end of training to become certified firefighters and EMTs.

“It’s really great to finally be done,” said Charles Umberger, a graduate. “Be able to move forward with a new chapter in our lives.”

As a Black woman, Perry hopes to be a role model for others looking to join the force.

“I was able to push through and succeed and be a strong woman within this department,” she said. “Now, I can make more change or encourage more women possibly to join the fire department and see that women can do it just as much as the guys.”

Both Umberger and Perry have similar goals.

“Just serving the community and be able to make positive change in Greenville,” said Umberger.

These graduates encourage anyone who’s interested to get involved in the fire/rescue field.