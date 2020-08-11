Greenville Fire/Rescue welcomes new vehicle to fleet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue is rolling out a brand new addition to it’s fleet, perfect for our part of the state.

The new Engine 1 is purple and gold, covered in pirate pride.

The new truck was delivered last week.

It still needs equipment added to it, then fire/rescue personnel must need to train with it before it can go in to service.

Firefighters say it includes new technology to keep emergency personnel safe.

“Just like any other red and white firetruck, it belongs to the citizens of Greenville,” said Jeremy Cleaton, a Lieutenant with GFR. “We hope it promotes pride and a sense of community for our area.”

It will be another month before people will see Engine 1 on Greenville streets, responding to calls.