‘Greenville Gives’ event to connect the community, non-profits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Organizers with ‘Greenville Gives’ tells 9OYS that the event is a way for the community and the nonprofits in the area to connect.

On Friday evening you will have the opportunity to give monetary donations or even actually gifts to the non-profits of your choice while also enjoying food, music and even Santa himself will be there.

It is a shared event between the City of Greenville and uptown Greenville.

You’ll also have the chance to stop by and visit some local vendors at the holiday market.

Organizers add the event has grown over the year starting from simple tree lighting years ago to taking over Five Point Plaza in uptown.

The fun is underway until 7:30 p.m.