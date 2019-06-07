Greenville Grooves Festival to showcase music history, cultural marketplace, food trucks

A free, family-friendly, outdoor festival will have you dancing and grooving through music history this June in Uptown Greenville.

The 6th Annual Greenville Grooves Festival, which celebrates African-American Music Appreciation Month, will be held on Friday, June 14, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Greenville Town Common Park, located on East 1st Street.

Greenville Grooves will feature multiple artists, including jazz legends Carroll Dashiell and The Beast, who will take the audience on a musical history journey from Contemporary, R&B, and Motown music and beyond.

The event, which will be emceed by WNCT’s own Shayla Reaves, will also have multiple food trucks, a beer and wine garden, an Arts & Culture Market, and entertainment for people of all ages.

See more details at the Greenville Grooves Festival page on Uptown Greenville’s website.