Greenville, NC – On Saturday, October 7, 14 and 21st, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm, the Greenville Health Care Center will be offering Drive-thru Flu and COVID Vaccine shots for Veterans at 401 Moye Blvd., Greenville, North Carolina 27834. The goal of the drive-thru vaccines is to provide a safe environment for Veterans to receive their shots, while also ensuring Veterans in eastern North Carolina receive accessible and timely care.

These vaccines are available for all Veterans registered within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. Both vaccines can be received at the same time. VA ID required.

Please call 252- 830-2149 ext 143194 with any further questions.